iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $126.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.05. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

