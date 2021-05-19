iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Howard Hughes Medical Institute reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.1% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

