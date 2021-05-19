iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is Matson Money. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Matson Money. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,929,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,697 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 8.8% of Matson Money. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Matson Money. Inc. owned 1.51% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $210,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 217,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.09. 19,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,361. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $76.35.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.