iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $245.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $177.93 and a 1 year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

