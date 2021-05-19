iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IWF)

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,687 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,021% compared to the average daily volume of 418 call options.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $248.85 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $177.93 and a twelve month high of $263.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

