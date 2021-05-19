iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after acquiring an additional 730,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after buying an additional 262,782 shares during the period.

IWD traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.80. 58,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,856. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $107.97 and a 1-year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

