iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $6.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.49. The company had a trading volume of 141,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,731. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $292.92 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

