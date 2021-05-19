iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Decreased by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.3% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 64,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 60,463 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,202. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.82. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

