iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,589,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

