iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 146.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 37,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 22,355 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 426,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.70. 5,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,058. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.57. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

