iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,602,000 after purchasing an additional 591,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,367,000 after purchasing an additional 496,534 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,932,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $126.84 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

