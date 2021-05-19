iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after buying an additional 284,658 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 22,834 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $104.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.50. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

