iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.81 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

