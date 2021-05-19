iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.73. The stock had a trading volume of 66,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,836. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.