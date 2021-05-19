iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $29.47.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

