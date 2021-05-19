iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Receives $47.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,662,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITOS stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $22.88. 1,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,836. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

