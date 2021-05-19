Ithaka Group LLC Has $18.26 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ithaka Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the period. Align Technology accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $18,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $564.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,666. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.29 and a 12 month high of $647.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,135 shares of company stock worth $9,497,094. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

