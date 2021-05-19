Ithaka Group LLC Has $42.09 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ithaka Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 32,867 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 5.7% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, hitting $223.28. 108,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.11. The company has a market capitalization of $434.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

