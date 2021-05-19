Ithaka Group LLC Lowers Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ithaka Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,956 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up about 1.6% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

TSCO traded down $7.21 on Wednesday, hitting $177.75. 10,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,269. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day moving average is $158.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $107.01 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

