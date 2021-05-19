J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Wedbush

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JCOM. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.17.
Shares of JCOM stock opened at $124.43 on Tuesday. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.57 and a 200 day moving average of $105.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth $157,000.
J2 Global Company Profile
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
