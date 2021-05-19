J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Wedbush

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JCOM. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $124.43 on Tuesday. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.57 and a 200 day moving average of $105.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth $157,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

