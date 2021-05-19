Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,578 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Jabil worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Jabil by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,505,593.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,692 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JBL opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

