Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 718 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPK. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 236,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,617,000 after purchasing an additional 34,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $115.51 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.37 and a 200 day moving average of $109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

