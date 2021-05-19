Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 555 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,095,000 after buying an additional 956,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,278,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,576,000. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,165,000 after buying an additional 576,952 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 540,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after acquiring an additional 316,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

