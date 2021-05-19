Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Shares in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,327 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 220,459 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,139,000 after acquiring an additional 104,731 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 776,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after acquiring an additional 31,258 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,185,000 after acquiring an additional 147,814 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $97.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.79 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.74. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, insider James D. Rine sold 3,247 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $268,526.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 1,197 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $98,752.50. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,448 over the last three months. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

