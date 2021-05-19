Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $642,000 Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Unitil in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Unitil by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unitil alerts:

UTL opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.09 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

In related news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTL. TheStreet raised shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.