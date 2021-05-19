Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,384 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,033,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,216,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,450,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,690,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,657,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 87.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 151,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after acquiring an additional 70,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

BATS ICVT opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average is $98.20. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.