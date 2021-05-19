Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Price Target to $22.00

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Eneti alerts:

Eneti stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.18. Eneti has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $25.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $122,000.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.