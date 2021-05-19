Jefferies Financial Group Boosts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $160.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF stock opened at $142.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.31. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 49,548 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,353.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 884,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,461,000 after purchasing an additional 858,724 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $134,902,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $27,414,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.