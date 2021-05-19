Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SFL Co. Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SFL in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SFL’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

SFL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

SFL opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SFL by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 134,143 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SFL by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

