Jeffery Lynn Collins Sells 10,000 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of Nautilus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00.

Nautilus stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $550.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Nautilus by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Nautilus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

