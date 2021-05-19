John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 186,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,599.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $552.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Separately, Sidoti raised Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $4,307,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 904,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,536 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 597,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 134,573 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $3,020,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,762,000. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

