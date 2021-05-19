Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.45 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

