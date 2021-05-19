Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report $3.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the highest is $4.25 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $17.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $18.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $19.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JLL traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.01. 295,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,226. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $204.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.56.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

