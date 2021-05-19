Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 1-Year High at $203.23

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $203.23 and last traded at $202.50, with a volume of 10406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

