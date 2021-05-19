Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 1-Year High at $203.23

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $203.23 and last traded at $202.50, with a volume of 10406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.46.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.
In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
