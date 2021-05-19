JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HVRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

HVRRY opened at $89.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

