Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.85 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSEAMERICAN KLR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 13,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,265. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84. Kaleyra has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts expect that Kaleyra will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Miotto sold 16,038 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $289,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 56,753 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $913,723.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $857,900 and have sold 658,554 shares worth $12,251,883. 50.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.

