Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.550-1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $725 million-$745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.15 million.

Shares of KAMN stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,839. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,751.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. Kaman has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $59.79.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaman will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.