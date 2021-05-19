KDI Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

KDI Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 2.0% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,303,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 45,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.80.

BDX stock opened at $242.18 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.89.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

