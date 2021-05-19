KDI Capital Partners LLC Has $12.74 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 4.9% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $357.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $354.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

