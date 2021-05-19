Keith Anderson Sells 69,077 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $755,702.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,054,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,537,739.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMWL opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMWL. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 130.7% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,047 shares during the period. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,599,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Well by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American Well by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,204,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

