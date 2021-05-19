Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $67.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $4,918,313.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,372,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $134,626,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after buying an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $40,259,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.86. 45,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,906. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.77. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

