Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPRUY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of PPRUY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.69. 62,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.85. Kering has a 1 year low of $45.98 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The stock has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Kering’s payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

