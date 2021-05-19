Kestrel Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Radiant Logistics worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,595,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,339. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

