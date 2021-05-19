Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $10.40 Million Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Vista Outdoor makes up about 4.4% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.56% of Vista Outdoor worth $10,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 40,202 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 148,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 21,629 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSTO. Aegis lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

NYSE VSTO traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.45. 4,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

