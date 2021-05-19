Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock makes up approximately 2.2% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $165,222.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,993.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,740 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 761,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,090. The firm has a market cap of $947.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

