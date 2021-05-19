Kestrel Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. H&R Block makes up approximately 2.8% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.17% of H&R Block worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in H&R Block by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE HRB traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

