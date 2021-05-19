KeyCorp Boosts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $22.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s previous close.

GTES has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

NYSE:GTES opened at $17.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

