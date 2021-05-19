KeyCorp Increases TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Price Target to $16.00

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of TMST opened at $15.46 on Monday. TimkenSteel has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $16.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $706.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. Analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TimkenSteel by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

