KeyCorp Trims ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Target Price to $57.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.70% from the company’s previous close.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

NYSE ONTF opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38. ON24 has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 981 shares of company stock worth $50,462.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,094,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

