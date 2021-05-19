Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$30.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.86. The company has a market cap of C$6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 108.05. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$18.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Keyera to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB raised their price objective on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.65.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,839,682.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

